‘Joe Exotic’: William Fichtner To Play Rick Kirkham In Recasting In Peacock Limited Series

William Fichtner has been tapped for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Fichtner will play Rick Kirkham, Joe’s (Mitchell) reality show producer in a recasting. He takes over for Dennis Quaid, who had to exit the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Joe Exotic (wt) centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, Fichtner joins previously announced Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe and Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson.

Ethan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Fichtner played Adam opposite Allison Janney on CBS’ hit sitcom Mom, which recently wrapped its eighth and final season. His other TV credits include series regular roles on the international series Crossing Lines and Fox’s Prison Break. On the film side, he currently stars in The Birthday Cake with Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer, and The Space Between opposite Kelsey Grammer. He made his directorial debut last year with the feature film Cold Brook, and starred alongside Kim Coates. Fichtner is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern, LLP and Innovative Artists.