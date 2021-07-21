‘Joe Exotic’: Marlo Kelly Joins Kate McKinnon & John Cameron Mitchell In Peacock Limited Series

Marlo Kelly (Dare Me) is set for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Joe Exotic (wt) centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Kelly will play Jamie Murdock, Carole’s (McKinnon) daugher.

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, Kelly joins previously announced Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham and Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin.

Etan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Watch on Deadline

Australian actress Kelly starred as Beth in USA Network’s critically praised drama series Dare Me, based on Megan Abbott’s best-selling novel. Co-produced by Netflix, the series dropped on the streamer in December and was quickly in the top 10 shows on the platform. Her screen credits also include the title role in the Australian/French co-production series Patricia Moore and Seven Network’s Home and Away. Kelly is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management.