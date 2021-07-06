‘Joe Exotic’: Kyle MacLachlan To Play Howard Baskin In Peacock Limited Series

Kyle MacLachlan is set for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

MacLachlan will play Howard Baskin, Carole’s (McKinnon) even-keeled husband who supports her throughout the endeavor with Joe (Mitchell).

Joe Exotic (wt) centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, MacLachlanjoins previously announced Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham.

Etan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

MacLachlan received two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award in 1990 for his role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, and he earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2018 for his reprisal of the role in Twin Peaks: The Return. Most recently, MacLachlan portrayed FDR in the PBS limited series Atlantic Crossing, and he will soon be seen opposite Jon Hamm in the upcoming feature Confess, Fletch for director Greg Mottola. MacLachlan is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen.