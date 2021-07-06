Joe Biden Warns Of Delta Variant In Continued Push For Covid-19 Vaccinations

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

President Joe Biden outlined a series of steps the administration is taking after the administration fell just short of its goal of having 70% of the country with at least one Covid-19 shot.

With an uptick in infections in some areas, Biden warned of a “more easily transmissible and potentially more dangerous” variant of the virus, known as the Delta variant. He said that the variant is responsible for more than half of all new cases.

“It should cause everyone to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration, especially among young people,” Biden said of those who are still resistant to taking the vaccine.

The White House said that 160 million people will have been fully vaccinated by the end of this week, or close to 50% of the adult population. About 67% of the population had received at least one dose by last Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Biden outlined a strategy of moving away from mass vaccination sites to a focus on reaching the unvaccinated via local pharmacies, family doctors and employers, even through door knocking. Also being dispatched are mobile clinic units to large gatherings and places of worship. Biden said that a focus of “surge response teams” would be on communities with low vaccination rates.

“We can’t get complacent now,” Biden said.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 93% of Democrats have been vaccinated or planned to do so, but just 49% of Republicans fell into that category.