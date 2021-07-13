CNN Lands Joe Biden For Town Hall Event

President Joe Biden will do a town hall event on CNN next week in Cincinnati, as he passed the six month mark in office.

Don Lemon will moderate the one-hour event on July 21, which starts at 8 PM ET.

This will be Biden’s second CNN town hall since taking office, having done one in February that was moderated by Anderson Cooper. That took place in Milwaukee, and drew 3.5 million viewers, topping Fox News’ Hannity and MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. This time, the town hall will be going up against Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes.

Among the memorable moments from the last event: Biden playing into exhaustion over the Trump years. “For four years all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people.”

Biden is expected to talk about the administration’s progress on Covid-19, with concerns over the pace of vaccinations amid skepticism and misinformation. At the town hall in February, the prime concern was when vaccines would be widely available, not of convincing people to take them.

He also has been traveling the country to promote his plans for infrastructure and the economy, amid the complicated task of passing packages in Congress. CNN noted that the event will take place in the hometown of Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who has signed on to a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The audience for the gathering will be invite only and subject to state and local Covid-19 protocols.