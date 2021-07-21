Jimmy Fallon Roasts Jeff Bezos & His New Shepard Rocket Following Billionaire’s Trip To Space

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon had some fun at Jeff Bezos’ expense, roasting the billionaire’s recent trip to space.

“It was an exciting day because just after 9:00 this morning, Jeff Bezos flew to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket,” he explained. “First [Richardson] Branson, now Bezos. Tomorrow Warren Buffett is trying to get up there with balloons, like the old guy from Up.”

Fallon deadpanned that being launched into space is “the natural career progression for anyone that starts an online book store,” alluding to Bezos’ founding of Amazon. He also joked about the cowboy hat the business magnate wore during his journey.

“You know you’re rich when you put that on and everyone who works for you goes, ‘Oh, it looks great. Yeah. You’re a man of the people, just going to space,’” the NBC late-night host said, referencing a photo from earlier in the day. “He looks like a mash-up between Buzz Lightyear and Woody: Two for one.”

Fallon then continued to riff on the subject of Bezos’ wardrobe, saying that “he got the spacesuit and cowboy hat together by searching for the ‘mid-life crisis bundle.’”

Of course, in addressing Bezos’ space voyage, Fallon couldn’t help but talk about the rocket in question, which some people have noticed looks a little…unusual. The host put 30 seconds on the clock, to see how many jokes he could get in about its shape during that window.

“It’s the only rocket that shrinks in the cold,” he said, adding that it “looks like R2D2 took some Viagra.”

Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of house band The Roots also got in on the fun, saying that “they designed it at the Johnson Space Center.”

Then, there was Fallon’s right-hand man Steve Higgins, who was a little bit more literal in his description. “I’ve got one,” he said. “It looks like male genitalia.”

Check out Fallon’s entire opening monologue above.