Jessica Walter Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination For ‘Archer’ Voice Role

Actress Jessica Walter dies at age 80
Jessica Walter received a posthumous Emmy Award nomination today for her voice role in Archer, the animated series on FXX.

Walter was nominated in the Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, along with Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stacy Abrams (Black-ish), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Stanley Tucci (Central Park) and Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).

The nomination brings the late Walter’s total Emmy nomination count to five, including a win for her starring role in 1975’s NBC TV-movie Amy Prentiss. Her other nominated performances were for roles in Arrested Development (2005), Trapper John, M.D. (1980) and The Streets of San Francisco (1977).

This year, Walter was nominated for her performance in Archer‘s Season 11 episode “The Double Date,” in which she reprised her role as the title character’s mother, Malory Archer.

Walter, whose career spanned six decades died in her sleep March 24 in New York at age 80. Before her death, she had recorded additional dialogue for Archer that could turn up next season.

