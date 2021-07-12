2021 American Music Awards: Jesse Collins Set As Showrunner, His Company To Co-Produce With DCP

Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins has been named executive producer and showrunner of the 2021 American Music Awards. The 49th edition of the fan-voted awards show, created by Dick Clark, will air live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 21, on ABC. Collins’ Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the event along with dick clark productions, marking the first time DCP has taken in a co-producing partner on one of the company’s signature awards shows.

Collins will executive produce alongside DCP’s EVP of Television Barry Adelman and longtime AMAs producer Larry Klein.

The AMAs gig is the latest addition to a big 2021 for Collins. He co-executive produced this year’sGrammy Awards, executive produced the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced The 2021 Academy Awards, along with executive producing the 2021 BET Awards through JCE.

Related Story Yanina Molina Joins Jesse Collins Entertainment As VP of Unscripted Production

“MRC has had the pleasure of collaborating with phenomenal artists and producers across various genres and proudly welcomes Jesse Collins as showrunner of the iconic American Music Awards,” said MRC Co-CEO Modi Wiczyk. “Jesse and his team bring tremendous creative firepower, expertise that spans multiple genres and formats, and an innovative mindset that makes them our ideal partners to shepherd this show into the future.”

Watch on Deadline

The deal with Collins for the 2021 AMAs is part of MRC’s efforts to attract top artists and producers as the company is getting more involved in the creative affairs at DCP a few years into ownership. It comes amid search for a new President of DCP.

“Jesse is a world-class producer who has incredible foresight and experience in the live-event space, and we cannot wait to see how he evolves the AMAs,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year’s show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we’ve all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration.”

The AMAs honor artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

Collins has produced numerous awards shows and events including the BET Awards, UNCF An Evening of Stars, Black Girls Rock! and Soul Train Awards, and television series and specials such as John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today, Sunday Best, American Soul, Rhythm + Flow and The New Edition Story. He earned an Emmy nomination for the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.