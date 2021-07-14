Jerry O’Connell Joins ‘The Talk’ As Permanent Co-Host

CBS’ daytime show The Talk announced that frequent guest host Jerry O’Connell is joining the show as a permanent co-host.

“It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun,” the actor said on today’s episode as the announcement was made.

Entering the stage following a pre-taped bit in which the actor was training at a boxing gym to the tune “Eye of the Tiger,” O’Connell – the first male to serve as a permanent cohost on the previously all-female program modeled on ABC’s The View – joked that he was happy to join the line-up after a shutdown year spent in his underwear.

The announcement was teased on Twitter earlier today, with the series promising “Big News!” on today’s show. O’Connell joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth on the panel.

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, no tie and Converse high-top sneakers, O’Connell thanked the show for a video clip of his previous appearances on the show (he’s been a frequent guest host for a couple months). “That was so touching,” he said. “I feel like it was a retirement video.”

“We have all loved getting to know you the last couple of months,” said cohost Amanda Kloots.

O’Connell found fame at age 11 in the hit film Stand By Me, and later starred in Sliders, Jerry Maguire and Crossing Jordan, among many other credits.

The announcement fell on O’Connell’s 14th wedding anniversary with wife Rebecca Romijn.