Jennifer Lopez, Skydance & Concord Team To Adapt IP From Legendary Musical Catalog

Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions are collaborating with Skydance and Concord to develop a slate of original projects based on Concord’s catalog of musicals, which includes the works of Broadway icons Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Lopez, along with partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions with an option to star in at least one of the projects. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will serve as EPs for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord’s Film & TV division and Concord CEO, Scott Pascucci.

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood. We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation,” said Jennifer Lopez.

“Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” said Bill Bost, President, Skydance Television. “Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first century audience.”

Watch on Deadline

“It is an honor to join forces with Jennifer Lopez and Nuyorican, while broadening our partnership with Skydance,” said Sophia Dilley, SVP, Film & TV Development and Production, Concord. “We are excited to collaborate with this impressive team as we continue to champion creative opportunities for the authors and works we represent, together with the copyrights we own.”

This deal expands Skydance Television’s previously announced partnership with Concord which includes co-developing the first-ever television series based on one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hit musicals, a modern-day adaptation of Oklahoma! from John Lee Hancock and Bekah Brunstetter.