‘Dexter’: Jennifer Carpenter Returns For Revival On Showtime

John Lithgow is not the only Dexter alum whose dead character would be making a return in the upcoming 10-episode limited series revival on Showtime.

In an interview with Deadline following his Emmy nomination for Perry Mason, Lithgow revealed that fellow co-star Jennifer Carpenter also will be part of the project, reuniting with Lithgow, Dexter star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

“As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it’s a flashback,” Lithgow said of how his character would be brought back. “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang—including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and Clyde Phillips.”

Dexter, which aired for eight seasons on Showtime between 2006 and 2013, centered on the mild-mannered Dexter Morgan (Hall). By day, Dexter worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police. By night, he was a serial killer—one who happened to target other murderers.

Related Story John Lithgow Clarifies Nature Of His Role In 'Dexter' Revival As He Receives 13th Emmy Nom For 'Perry Mason'

Carpenter played Dexter’s foster sister Debra, a homicide detective who used her brother’s skills to solve murders. She was killed in the series finale. Lithgow appeared throughout Season 4 as Arthur Mitchell, the seemingly normal family man, who turned out to be The Trinity Killer. He was murdered by Dexter in the Season 4 finale. Carpenter previously raised speculation about returning for the Dexter revival with a March on-set photo. (See it below.)

Lithgow revealed that he worked for one day—”in fact, one afternoon” in The Berkshires — on the Dexter revival, which he calls “a reimagination.”

“They don’t take it into a different era, but it’s in a different part of the world, a different part of the country, and a whole new cast of characters,” he said, adding that at the same time “there are all sorts of wonderful surprises and callbacks from the first few seasons.”