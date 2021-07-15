Jeff Labar Dies: Guitarist For ’80s Hard Rock Hair Band Cinderella Was 58

Labar’s first wife, Gaile Labar-Bernhardt, told TMZ that he was found dead Wednesday inside his Nashville apartment.

Cinderella was formed in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania suburbs and became part of the big-haired, hard rock bands that emerged in a wave during the mid-1980s. The band had several multi-platinum albums and was an MTV sensation.

Labar joined the band in 1985, replacing original guitarist Michael Schermick. He played on all four of the band’s studio albums. The group’s first two albums, 1986’s Night Songs and 1988’s Long Cold Winter were both certified triple platinum for sales of over 3 million copies each.

But as that era of hard partying hard rock ended, the Cinderella fortunes waned. They kept working, but broke up in the early 1990s. They reunited in 1996 and continued to perform, but stopped recording after the 1994 album Still Climbing.

The band was last seen in the 2014 “Monsters of Rock Cruise,” but again went on hiatus.