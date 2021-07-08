Jeff Daniels Narrating New ‘9/11’ Documentary For Apple

Apple is producing 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the doc recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.
Apple will co-produce the project with BBC and the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack.
The documentary special will feature never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (National Security Advisor), Colin Powell (Secretary of State), Andy Card (Chief of Staff), Dan Bartlett (Director of Communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (Head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (Deputy Chief of Staff), Ari Fleischer (Press Secretary), Karl Rove (Senior Advisor to the President), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (Special Advisor to the President), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (Solicitor General), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service). It will also feature nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive.
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room hails from an award-winning team including Grierson and RTS Award-winning director Adam Wishart, Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant. Head of Production is Serena Kennedy.
The documentary will debut alongside Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Boys State; The Me You Can’t See the multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.