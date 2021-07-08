Jeff Daniels Narrating New ‘9/11’ Documentary For Apple

Apple is producing 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the doc recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.

Apple will co-produce the project with BBC and the documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ and BBC One this September, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack.