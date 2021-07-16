Jay Shaylor Steps Down As Executive Producer Of ‘CBS Evening News’

Jay Shaylor is leaving CBS as executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, the latest change in the news and stations division under new presidents Wendy McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani.

“Jay Shaylor is leaving the company,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his contributions to the broadcast and for helping develop it into the impactful program it is today.”

Shaylor was named EP of CBS Evening News in September, 2019, just a couple months after O’Donnell took over as anchor of the nightly broadcast. The show moved from New York to Washington, and O’Donnell has landed a number of big get interviews since then, but it is still in third place. The network said that the broadcast as “in its best competitive position in years,” as CBS has promoted the narrowing of the audience gap between CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. For the week of July 5, ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir had 8.37 million total viewers, compared to 6.52 million for Nightly News and 5.04 million for CBS Evening News. All of the newscasts were down versus the same week in 2020.

The network said that co-senior producers Elizabeth Turner and Alturo Rhymes would lead the newscast as they determine new leadership.

Shaylor joined CBS from CNN, where he had been executive producer of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer since 2013.

Wendy McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani were named presidents of CBS News as well as CBS stations in a restructuring of the executive ranks following the departure of Susan Zirinsky.