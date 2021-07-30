Javier Bardem, Paco Plaza, Luis Tosar Pics To Compete In San Sebastian’s Spanish Selection

San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled the Spanish titles that will comprise its official selection this year.

On the roster is Fernando León de Aranoa’s latest pic The Good Boss, a tragicomedy starring Javier Bardem. Aranoa has been in San Seb’s competition three times before, winning the Golden Shell for best film in 2002 with Mondays in the Sun. Bardem stars in the new pic as a benevolent factory owner.

High-profile Spanish filmmaker Paco Plaza will also compete at San Seb this year with his latest horror movie La Abuela. Plaza is the director behind [REC] and Veronica, his latest follows the nightmarish journey taken by the life of a young woman who leaves her job as a model in Paris to return to Madrid and take care of her sick grandmother.

Also returning this year is Icíar Bollaín, who will present Maixabel, starring Blanca Portillo as the widow of the socialist leader murdered by ETA, with Luis Toser playing one of the killers. Bollaín has been in the official selection four times. Jonás Trueba also returns with Quién lo impide, which has been made over five years.

Official Competition, starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, will open this year’s Perlak Section at San Seb following its screening in Toronto.

Earlier this week, the festival unveiled its New Directors lineup.