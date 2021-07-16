Jason Sudeikis Shows Support For Racially Abused England Soccer Players At ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis as an American college football coach recruited by an English Premier League team, could not have been timed better. The series just set a new Emmy nominations record for a freshman comedy with 20 noms, and English soccer’s popularity in the U.S. is higher than ever following England’s dream run to the Euro 2020 final.

But England’s heartbreaking loss to Italy in the final on penalty kicks triggered online racist abuse of the three Black English players who missed their kicks, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

At the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere event Thursday night in Los Angeles, Sudeikis, whose eternal optimist character always lifts up his players, express his support for Saka, Sancho and Rashford in a very Jason Sudeikis way.

The Saturday Night Live alum became known this awards season for his casual attire, regularly wearing hoodies and T-shirts with a message. At the event held on the roof of the Pacific Design Center, he wore a Black sweater with the first names of the three English soccer players.

The premiere, which tightened its health protocol at the last minute due to the rising Covid rates in Los Angeles, requiring proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test, also was attended by Tim Cook. It was rare appearance by the Apple CEO at a Hollywood event.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV+ July 23.