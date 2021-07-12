Netflix Acquires Charlie McDowell’s ‘Windfall’ Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins And Jesse Plemons

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the modern-day noir pic Windfall, from director Charlie McDowell with Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons starring. Segel and McDowell also developed the story, with Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker penning the script. Production wrapped earlier this year. Sources say Netflix preemptively acquired the rights in major 8-figure dollar range.

The film is a Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.

McDowell, Segel, Collins and Plemons also produce along with Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby. David Duque Estrada and Elika Portnoy will exec produce for Mutressa Movies as will Rick Covert.

Segel most recently was seen in his AMC anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, and on the film side he starred in End of the Tour. Collins stars in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. Plemons next can be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Watch on Deadline

McDowell’s credits include The One I Love and The Discovery.

Segel is repped by WME, Collins is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and LBI Entertainment and Plemons is repped by TalentWorks. McDowell is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group.