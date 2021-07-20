Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma Rock Climbing Competition Series ‘The Climb’ Ordered By HBO Max

HBO Max has handed Jason Momoa and professional rock climber Chris Sharma’s rock climbing competition series The Climb an eight-episode order. The series hails from Momoa, through his On the Roam banner; Sharma and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Developed by On the Roam, Sharma and by IPC, which is an Industrial Media Company, The Climb seeks to represent the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield executive produce on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, which also handles all production services. Momoa, Brian Mendoza and James Mendoza also serve as executive producers for On the Roam as well as Sharma and Jonathon Resteck.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” Momoa said. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses,” added Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max’s Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming.