‘Port Authority’s Jari Jones Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Transgender actress, model, activist and creative Jari Jones has signed with CAA for representation.

Jones made history with the film Port Authority at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. In addition to playing the role of Naomi, Jones also served as a producer and script consultant, marking the first time a Black trans producer had a film in competition at the fest.

As an actress, Jones can be seen in guest-starring roles in Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Tales of the City, among other credits.

Jones has been featured in publications such as British Vogue, The Washington Post and The New York Times. She also was featured on the covers of Teen Vogue and Paper magazine following a historic collaboration with Calvin Klein in 2020. She has modeled for brands including Dove in their “Goodbye Judgement, Hello Underarms” campaign and Elizabeth Suzann’s “Clothing is Political” campaign.

CAA recently closed deals for her to model in Summersalt’s 2021 “Every Body Is a Summersalt Body” campaign, Saks Off 5th’s Pride campaign, and a soon-to-launch year-long Adidas ambassadorship.

Jones is managed by Aaron Brown at Avalon Entertainment.