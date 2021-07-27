Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Chosen As New York Film Festival Centerpiece

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog will screen as the centerpiece selection at this fall’s 59th New York Film Festival.

As the festival resumes in-person events after a 2020 edition blending online and drive-in screenings due to Covid-19, Campion’s film will debut at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on October 1. The New York slot will follow the film’s world premiere in Venice, which was confirmed Monday.

Adapted from a 1967 cult novel by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Set on a Montana cattle ranch in the 1920s, the Netflix release features a score by Jonny Greenwood.

“I am very honored that The Power of the Dog has been selected as the Centerpiece Gala at this year’s New York Film Festival,” said director Jane Campion. “Public screenings we long took for granted feel exceptional now, so it is going to be a very emotional and joyous experience for me and my team to be there and present the film to such a film-celebrating audience.”

Four of Campion’s previous films—Sweetie, An Angel at My Table, The Piano and Holy Smoke—have been official selections of NYFF. In 2017, Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the fest, mounted a retrospective of Jane Campion’s film and television work.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jane Campion back to the festival with one of her very best films,” said Dennis Lim, the festival’s director of programming. “Everything about The Power of the Dog is alive with surprise: its narrative turns, its rich characterizations, its complex ideas about masculinity and repression. It will introduce many to the work of the underappreciated novelist Thomas Savage, but it also reminds us of what cinema can do as a medium for accessing and expressing inner life.”

Kicking off with Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth on September 24, the New York Festival will run through October 10.