James Cromwell Production ‘Mondo Hollywoodland’ Sets Release

EXCLUSIVE: Green Apple Entertainment has set a digital release for its recently acquired movie Mondo Hollywoodland from filmmaker Janek Ambros (Human Capital, Ten Thousand Saints) of Aug. 3 on Amazon, transactional VOD as well as a week’s run at Arena CineLounge in Hollywood.

Riffing on the title of the legendary X-rated 1967 documentary Mondo Hollywood by Robert Carl Cohen, Mondo Hollywoodland follows a mushroom dealer and a man from the 5th dimension as they look for all things groovy and the meaning of “mondo” in Los Angeles. Along the way, these two encounter the various factions of Hollywood as they all bumble through psychedelic-fueled introspection.

Babe Oscar nominated supporting actor James Cromwell executive produced the surreal title which stars and was produced and co-written by Chris Blim (Water for Elephants) and Marcus Hart for Good Hammer TV and Assembly Line Entertainment. Joining Cromwell as EP’s are Galo Medina, Kelly Parker, and Co-Executive Producer Ryan Easton. The pic also stars Alex Loynaz, Alyssa Sabo and Jessica Jade Andres. Blim is the founder of Good Hammer TV and the co-founder of the literary publication Sheriff Nottingham.

Mondo Hollywoodland had its first US premiere at the DTLA Film Festival where it won the Creative Vision Award and its international premiere at Innuendo International Film Festival in Milan, Italy where it won Best Director.

“This film is a real homage to Los Angeles and the film industry itself,” concludes Joshua K. Carpenter, Head of Global Acquisitions and Sales, Green Apple Entertainment. “Its fusion of psychedelic visuals and comedy gives the audience a unique lens to examine modern Los Angeles through.”

