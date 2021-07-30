Jake McDorman Joins Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening In Paramount+ Pic ‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’

EXCLUSIVE: Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff, Happiest Season) has joined the cast of Jerry and Marge Go Large.

He’ll appear in the Paramount+ film opposite previously announced cast members Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the true story of Jerry (Cranston) and Marge Selbee (Bening), a retired Michigan couple who helped revitalize their community after playing—and winning—the Massachusetts lottery.

McDorman will play Ben, the son of the film’s titular characters.

Production is currently underway in Georgia, with David Frankel directing from a script by Brad Copeland.

Gil Netter is producing with Levantine Films. Amy Baer is also producing via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures. Jerry and Marge is the first film to emerge from the Landline label.

Kevin Halloran is serving as executive producer. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

McDorman recently wrapped filming on Hulu’s anticipated series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton. In the show set for release this year, he will play John Brownlee, a U.S. Attorney overseeing a case against Purdue Pharma, surrounding the marketing of OxyContin.

The actor was last seen as Alan Shepard in Disney+’s The Right Stuff, Hulu’s romantic comedy Happiest Season and in a recurring role on the FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

He previously starred in the CBS series adaptation of Limitless. His film credits also include American Sniper and Lady Bird.

McDorman is represented by UTA and Mosaic.