Jaime Pressly Joins Indie Feature ‘The Re-Education Of Molly Singer’

EXCLUSIVE: We told you earlier about the cast for the Andy Palmer-directed indie feature The Re-Education of Molly Singer, and we just learned that Mom actress Jaime Pressly is joining Britt Robertson, Ty Simpkin, Nico Santos, Holland Roden and Wendie Malick in the film which is currently in production.

Robertson plays a former college party girl by the name of Molly Singer who in her latter professional career as an attorney has just botched her biggest case due to her inability to let go of her hard partying lifestyle. Rather than firing her, Molly is tasked by her overbearing and controlling boss Brenda –who Pressly will play– to re-enroll at her old alma mater, to befriend her socially awkward son, Elliot (Simpkins), and guide him through an already tumultuous freshman year. Equipped with her quick wit, years of experience and her best friend Paulie, Molly discovers that college has certainly changed since her glory days, and maybe it really is time to move on from the best four years of her life to a new journey. Santos will play Ollie, Roden is Trina and Malick will play Mrs. Zimmerman.

Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskin penned the script. Producers are Warner Davis and Friedman. The Warner Davis Company and Hemlock Circle Productions are producing.

Pressly most recently starred on the CBS hit sitcom Mom, which just ended with its eighth and final season this year. Earlier this year, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards for her work on the show. Pressly is also well known for playing Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards – winning one in 2007 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her feature credits include Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, Joe Dirt and I Love You, Man. She began her career as a model appearing on her first magazine cover at the age of 14. Pressly is repped by Artists First, Gersh and attorney Dave Feldman.