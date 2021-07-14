UK’s ITV Says It Is Casting Diverse Actors In A Quarter Of Lead Roles

ITV, the UK commercial broadcaster behind global hits like Downton Abbey and Midsomer Murders, has revealed that it is casting actors from diverse backgrounds in more than a quarter of lead roles in its drama series.

ITV published the figure in its Diversity Acceleration Plan report, which provides a health check on diversity and inclusion commitments made by the broadcaster in July last year, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

ITV said 26% of the available 2,886 lead roles in its dramas were filled by Black, Asian, and minority ethnic talent between July 2020 and April 2021. That’s a 33% increase on the same 10-month period to April 2020, when 572, or 21%, of 2,731 headline roles went to diverse talent.

As an example of progress, the broadcaster pointed to the casting of Tala Gouveia in Mammoth Screen’s crime series McDonald & Dodds. Gouveia has previously told The Guardian that it “means a lot” to be a woman of color in a traditional British detective show.

ITV also revealed gains behind the scenes on drama series, where the percentage of writers of color contributing to projects on-air and in development has increased. In development, for example, 29% of shows were being worked up by writers from diverse backgrounds last year, compared with 6% in 2019.

The findings come after ITV’s Social Purpose Impact report for 2020 showed that diversity on-screen went backwards. Some 17.6% of all contributions were from BAME talent last year, which was down on 21.4% in 2019.

There are also doubts at ITV over whether it will be able to hit its 15% diversity target for all staff by next year. As of 2020, 12.9% of ITV’s employees were from a Black, Asian, and minority ethnic background. Sources say the Covid crisis has impacted hiring.

In a foreword to the Diversity Acceleration Plan report, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall acknowledged that the pandemic has been a problem. “Lockdown made things harder to deliver on many fronts including some elements of this plan and there are further steps to reach all our targets,” she said.