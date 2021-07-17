It’s Official: Only Fran Drescher & Matthew Modine Qualify For SAG-AFTRA Presidential Race; Half Of 26 Local President Races Go Uncontested

The SAG-AFTRA presidential contest will be a two-person race for the first time since 2015, with no third-party or independent candidates vying for the union’s top elected post and splitting the votes. Only Fran Drescher and Matthew Modine qualified as presidential candidates this time, and only their running mates, Anthony Rapp and Joely Fisher, qualified to run for national secretary-treasurer.

Drescher’s ruling parties, Unite for Strength and USAN in New York, announced their entire slate of candidates earlier today. Modine and Fisher, running on the Membership First slate, are expected to announce their full slate in the coming days.

Voting won’t begin until Aug. 3. But unofficial results are already in for half of the 26 presidential races in locals across the country, where candidates for president are running unopposed in Atlanta, New Mexico, San Diego, Nashville, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Philadelphia, Portland, Ohio-Pittsburgh, Houston-Austin, the Missouri Valley, and Washington-Mid Atlantic.

Four national board seats will also be won in unopposed races, including one candidate – Dan Navarro – who is the only one running to represent singers and recording artists on the board. Navarro is part of the Unite for Strength team.

Watch on Deadline

In Los Angeles, Jodi Long is running against Yvette Nicole Brown for local president. Long, who was Modine’s running mate in the last election, currently serves on the national board. Brown, a member of the Unite for Strength ticket, is also a national board member.

The full lineup of qualified candidates in all the many local races will be updated here soon.