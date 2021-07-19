‘Irma Vep’: Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among 5 Cast In TV Adaptation Of Olivier Assayas’ Feature Film For HBO

Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Carrie Brownstein (The Nowwhere Inn), Jerrod Carmichael (On The Count of Three), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Devon Ross have been cast opposite Alicia Vikander in Irma Vep, a limited series based on Olivier Assayas’ 1996 feature film.

The series, loosely based on the film, will be written and directed by Assayas and produced by the team behind HBO’s Euphoria: A24, Sam Levinson and Kevin Turen.

Feature film Irma Vep starred Maggie Cheung as herself and Jean-Pierre Leaud as the middle-aged French film director. It screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 1996 Cannes Film Festival.

The series, which is set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, follows Vikander’s Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Related Story 'The White House Plumbers': Corbin Bernsen & Alexis Valdés Join HBO's Watergate Limited Series

Arjona will play Laurie, Mira’s ex-assistant and girlfriend. Things didn’t end well with Mira.

Watch on Deadline

Brownstein portrays Zelda, Mira’s agent. Not interested in the Vampires project, as she has far more lucrative offers for Mira.

Carmichael is Eamonn, Mira’s ex-boyfriend. In Paris for a movie. They haven’t seen each other since they broke up.

Chen plays Cynthia Keng, a rising star from Hong Kong, hired by René Vidal to play Irma Vep’s provocative accomplice and part of the Vampires’ plans.

Ross is Revina, Mira’s assistant. A cinephile and will soon direct her first feature.

The limited series is exec produced by Assayas, Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Turen through Little Lamb, Stuart Manashi, Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff. Irma Vep is a Co-Production between HBO and A24.

Arjona is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Brownstein is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, and Morris Yorn. Carmichael is repped by Range Media Partners and UTA. Chen is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content. Ross is repped by Next Management and Independent Talent Group.