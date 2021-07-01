‘Infinite’: Mark Wahlberg Sci-Fi Thriller To Debut On Paramount+ In Streamer’s Overseas Markets

Paramount Pictures’ Mark Wahlberg-starrer Infinite has been set to premiere via Paramount+ in Australia, Canada, Latin America and the Nordics on August 11, the ViacomCBS streamer said today. The Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi action flick had already bypassed a theatrical U.S. release, debuting on Paramount+ on June 10, where it is the service’s most-watched movie to date.

Outside the U.S., Paramount+ is currently available in Canada, all of Latin America and the Nordics. It will hit Australia on August 11. By the end of 2021, ViacomCBS will launch Paramount+ in 25 markets, increasing to 45 by the end of 2022.

“With the international debut of Paramount Pictures’ Infinite on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada, the Nordics and Latin America, we are building momentum for premium content to launch globally everywhere we have the Paramount+ streaming service. And, we are just getting started,” said Kelly Day, President, Streaming, and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International.

Related Story Netflix's Animated 'My Little Pony' Movie Gets A Title And A Release Date; Voice Cast Revealed - Update

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite stars Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, haunted by having skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, he is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real — but are from multiple past lives. With secrets buried in his past, he must work with the Infinites to

unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Watch on Deadline

Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend and Liz Carr also star. The screen story is by Todd Stein with screenplay by Ian Shorr. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson are producers. Executive Producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.