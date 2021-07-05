‘Industry’ & ‘Skins’ Star Freya Mavor Joins James Norton Thriller ‘Freegard’

EXCLUSIVE: Industry and Skins star Freya Mavor has joined the cast of UK thriller Freegard, which is filming in London.

As previously revealed, cast is led by James Norton (Little Women), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run).

Rounding out the cast are Rob Malone (Vikings), Philip Wright (Line Of Duty), Micheal Fenton Stevens (Benidorm) and Charlotte Avery (Doctors).

Based on true events, the movie will chart the story of career conman, Robert Freegard, played by Norton, with Gemma Arterton as the woman who brought him down.

Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn — who won an IFTA last night for their short film Rough — are directing from a script by Michael Bronner (The Mauritanian), Patterson and Lawn (The Salisbury Poisonings). Rabbit Track Pictures and The Development Partnership produce with backing from Night Train Media.

Mavor’s feature credits include Sunshine On Leith, Sense Of An Ending, The Emperor Of Paris and The Keeper.