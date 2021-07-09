‘Industry’ Adds Alex Alomar Akpobome & Adam Levy, Promotes Indy Lewis To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of HBO/BBC’s investment banking drama Industry is adding three new series regulars for Season 2. Alex Alomar Akpobome (Twenties, For All Mankind) and Adam Levy (The Witcher) have joined the series, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. Additionally, Indy Lewis, who guest starred in an episode of Season 1, has been named a series regular.

Industry, produced by Bad Wolf, gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

Akpobome will play Danny Van Deventer, a wonder-kid Executive Director who recently landed in London from Pierpoint New York. Handsome, loquacious and charming – Danny is a head-turning presence on the trading floor and a potential role model for the bank’s younger recruits.

Levy will play Charles Hanani, a jet-setting playboy looking to reconnect with his daughter, Yasmin (Marisa Abela).

As briefly glimpsed in Season 1, Lewis plays Venetia Berens who joins Yasmin’s Foreign Exchange Sales Desk as its newest recruit. Bright-eyed, razor-sharp and not afraid to talk back to those in power, she provides a strong generational counterpoint to the desk’s old school ways.

Down and Kay executive produce with Jami O’Brien, who is joining the series as writing executive producer under her overall deal with HBO, Jane Tranter, Ryan Rasmussen and David P. Davis. The eight-episode second season will start production soon in the UK.

Akpobome is repped by Gersh and Luber/Roklin. Levy is repped by Scott Marshall Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and APA. Lewis is repped by Mary FitzGerald & Lucy Johnson at Curtis Brown. O’Brien is repped by UTA, Literate, and Gang Tyre.