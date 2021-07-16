Indiecan Buys North America On Japanese Comedy ‘Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes’

EXCLUSIVE: Indiecan Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Junta Yamaguchi’s Japanese comedy Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes.

The pic premiered at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, winning the White Raven and the Critics Award, before screening at events including Neuchâtel, Bucheon and Fantaspoa, winning the audience award at the latter. It will have its North American premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

Makoto Uedawrote the screenplay. It follows a cafe owner who discovers that the TV in his cafe suddenly shows images from the future, but only two minutes forward. Kazuchika Yoshida produced.

The deal was negotiated between Indiecan President Avi Federgreen and Adam Torel, CEO of Third Window Films. Indiecan plans to release the film in Canada and the U.S. following the conclusion of its film festival run.

Indiecan President Avi Federgreen commented, “I am extremely excited to be able to work with Adam Torel at Third Window Films for the first time. Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is an amazing first film for director Junta Yamaguchi and has become a 2020-2021 festival favorite. I am looking forward to releasing it in North America shortly after it has completed its festival run.”

Watch on Deadline

Adam Torel added, “I’m happy to have a distributor of great titles like Indiecan be able to spread the word of this little Japanese gem to the public in North America!”