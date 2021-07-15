‘Indiana Jones 5’: Antonio Banderas Latest Addition To Next Installment In Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Banderas is Harrison Ford’s newest co-star in the anticipated next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The Oscar-nominated Banderas has closed a deal to join the film to star alongside Ford, who returns as our favorite archaeologist, and an all-star ensemble that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For Banderas, the film marks another major franchise for the international star.

James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, also will return as composer. Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

Production is currently underway, with the film set to bow on July 29, 2022. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Banderas will be playing.

Banderas, who recently earned his first Oscar nomination for his work in Pain and Glory, has been busy lining up a handful of major properties and possible franchises starting with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. He also recently finished production on Sony’s Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. He is also returning to star in the DreamWorks Animation sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

He is repped by Reacting Talent and NuCo Media Group.