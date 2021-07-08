IMAX To Open First-Ever Theater In Cannes At New Cineum Multiplex

IMAX and Compagnie Cinématographique de Cannes (CCC) have partnered for the first-ever IMAX theater to open in Cannes at the new Cineum Cannes multiplex when it begins welcoming audiences later this summer.

Featuring cutting-edge IMAX with Laser technology, the new cinema will bring the IMAX experience closer to the Cannes Film Festival, and CCC plans to pursue official venue status for the theater for future editions, along with local festivals including Cannes Series, MIP-TV and more. IMAX will seek to use the venue for premieres and to bring world-class IMAX filmmakers to Cannes for exclusive screenings.

The massive theater will become a global flagship location for IMAX. With 513 seats, it will include a 22.45-meter screen and feature premium motorized seating. Conceived by CCC as a “sanctuary for art, architecture and design,” the Cineum Cannes was designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti and unfolds over four stories built in local white concrete. Cineum Cannes includes a promenade with an art exhibition space, inaugurated with the Paradis Artificiels exhibition by visual artist Miguel Chevalier, as well as several restaurants and more.

The new IMAX theater was showcased for the first time during a Cannes Film Festival screening event held earlier today. With a groundbreaking 4K system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens, the theater at Cineum Cannes will also include a 12-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX.

“This is a milestone event for IMAX, as we’ve long sought to expand the world’s foremost theatrical experience to one of the most iconic cities in global cinema,” says IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond. “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Compagnie Cinématographique de Cannes at this truly special location, and bring The IMAX experience to the home of the storied Cannes Film Festival and some of the world’s most passionate cinephiles.”

“The opening of the IMAX at Cineum Cannes represents a celebration of filmmaking and groundbreaking entertainment experiences. With IMAX, our audiences both local and those who flock the region annually for the Cannes Film Festival, among others, will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a state-of-the-art theater designed to transport them into the world’s biggest stories,” said Philippe Borys-Combret, CEO of CCC.

With the addition of Cineum Cannes, IMAX will have 17 theaters across France.