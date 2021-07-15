IDW Taps Paul Davidson As EVP Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Industry vet Paul Davidson has been tapped to head up IDW Media’s entertainment division as Executive Vice President, overseeing all development and production. He replaces Lydia Antonini, who is stepping down as President to return to producing. Davidson begins on July 19.

“Entertainment is a key part of IDW’s strategy so we are very fortunate to have someone with Paul’s pedigree assume this key position,” said IDW CEO Ezra Rosensaft. “As an independent Producer, Paul worked with our team and a roster of talented creators in 2020 to help develop television and feature film properties, so I have no doubt that he will seamlessly step into this new role.”

As EVP, Davidson will be charged with continuing to grow the television division, expanding the scope of IDW’s content business into the feature film, podcast and gaming verticals, and finding new creative and business opportunities for the company’s library of comic books and graphic novels. He will also collaborate with IDW Publishing to generate new IP for Entertainment to bolster into new media, in addition to driving the company objective of ensuring a holistic environment.

Related Story Lydia Antonini Exits As IDW Entertainment President To Return To Producing

“I was fortunate enough last year to have the opportunity to work closely with the IDW team on a variety of properties, and found that there is an embarrassment of riches in a diverse library of groundbreaking stories by visionary creative talents,” said Davidson, EVP, IDWE. “To join the company and explore new ways of expanding the IDW world into new media opportunities is both exciting and a comic-book lovers’ dream.”

With a background in development, production, distribution, marketing and gaming, Davidson comes to IDW after previously holding executive roles at The Orchard and Microsoft Xbox. As the leader of The Orchard’s Film & TV division, Davidson grew the business and helped establish it as a significant independent distribution label and development partner.

During the course of his career, Davidson has also developed, acquired and released projects with talent such as Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), the Duplass Brothers (The Overnight, Blue Jay), Roger Ross Williams (Oscar nominated Life, Animated), Morgan Neville (The Music of Strangers), among many others.

Earlier this year, IDW announced that it has beefed up its Original Initiative with the appointment of Jonny Gutman as Vice President of Series, IDWE, Cassie Conaway as Director of Development, IDWE and Mark Doyle as Editorial Director, Originals, IDW Publishing. And, most recently, the company filed for an underwritten equity offering in tandem with a NYSE uplisting.

IDW Entertainment produced the critically acclaimed Wynonna Earp series, which aired for four seasons on Syfy; drama and vampire drama series V-Wars with High Park Entertainment, which aired for one season on Netflix. The company’s current projects include drama Locke & Key, which is heading into its third season on Netflix.