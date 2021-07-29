ICM Partner Steve Alexander Departs Agency Post L.A. Times Exposé

ICM partner Steve Alexander, who repped such talent as Tatiana Maslany, John Travolta and Josh Hartnett, has left the agency, Deadline has confirmed. Alexander will reportedly launch his own management firm.

Among the serious allegations in the May 5 L.A. Times article relating to Alexander, he had drinks with a film finance exec at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2016 and exposed himself as the exec drove him to his car. According to the Times, the exec reported it to a senior member of the agency and it was addressed internally, with Alexander being placed on temporary leave. Alexander denied the incident to the newspaper, and the Times doesn’t note any comment from the agency. Attempts by Deadline to verify were unavailing at the time.

Alexander had been at ICM since 2014. He previously worked at Resolution and CAA.

ICM declined to comment on the departure of Alexander.

In a statement to the L.A. Times at the time of their report, ICM asserted that the firm “does not tolerate harassment, bullying or other inappropriate conduct. HR investigates all reports received and addresses each with appropriate disciplinary measures.”

The L.A. Times May 5 piece interviewed more than 30 former and current ICM employees who said that they endured a hostile work environment, where women and people of color were subjected to harassment, bullying and other inappropriate conduct. Over the last four years, close to a dozen women reported allegations of mistreatment by male agents and managers company wide to ICM Partners’ HR or senior leaders according to the report.