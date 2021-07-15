‘iCarly’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

iCarly will be back. Midway into its freshman run, Paramount+ has renewed the hit revival series for a second season.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new iCarly series has ranked among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since its June 17 debut. Production on the second season will begin in Los Angeles this fall.

With original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress reprising their roles, the new iCarly picks up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, finding Carly Shay (Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family now as adults. Trainor stars as Spencer, Kress as Freddie and new cast members Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Season 2 will air in all markets the service is available, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Latin America and the Nordics. Season 1, which is streaming in the U.S. and Canada, will debut in the Nordics and Latin America on July 30 and in Australia on August 11. New episodes of the 13-episode first season premiere on Thursdays exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

Created by Dan Schneider, iCarly is executive produced by Ali Schouten and Cosgrove, with Schouten also serving as showrunner. Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers.

The original iCarly series, produced by Nickelodeon, ran from 2007-12. Starring Cosgrove, Trainor, Kress and Jennette McCurdy, it followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.