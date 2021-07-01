Ibtihaj Muhammad To Narrate ‘Rebel Girls Go For Gold’ Podcast For Audible

As the Olympics get closer, Audible is jumping into more related audio programming.

The Amazon-owned audio service and multi-platform brand Rebel Girls have launched the Rebel Girls Go For Gold podcast that will look at some of the most impressive performances through Olympics history.

The six-part series, narrated by activist and Olympic medalist in fencing Ibtihaj Muhammad, will explore the first woman marathon runner in the late 1800s to a young BMX racer from Colombia planning to compete in the upcoming Tokyo games. It will spotlight six amazing women and girls from all over the world who broke Olympic barriers, fought for their right to compete, wowed the world with their athletic talent, and left the Olympic sports arena changed for all those who came after them.

It will feature stories of Stamata Revithi, Lis Hartel, Anita Defrantz, Nadia Comaneci, Kim Soo-Nyung and Mariana Pajon.

Muhammad was a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and became the the first American woman to compete in the Olympics in hijab.

It comes as Rebel Girls is preparing to launch the Rebel Girls Champions book in September.

You can listen here.