IATSE Stagehands Local Sees “Booming” Return Of Live Entertainment To Los Angeles

IATSE Stagehands Local 33 sees a “booming” return of live entertainment events to Los Angeles, even though Covid-19 cases have surged here in recent days. Health officials say the recent spike in new coronavirus infections is driven almost entirely by the unvaccinated and by the spread of the virus’ Delta variant.

“Los Angeles and the City of Inglewood are going to explode with live entertainment starting this weekend with three major events being hosted,” said Ron Valentine, business representative of IATSE Local 33, the union representing stagehands in Los Angeles. “The Hollywood Bowl has Christina Aguilera with a two-day show, the Foo Fighters at the famous Inglewood Forum, and SoFi Stadium will host Kascade. This is just the start to a soon-to-be-booming live entertainment season.”

Noting that “bookings are increasing for the end of this summer’s long-awaited return of live entertainment,” Valentine said that he and Local 33 business rep Robert Pagnotta “have been waiting for this moment for well over 15 months since the closure in March of 2020.” He noted that 1,442 of the local’s 1,599 members “have been off the clock” since then.

Watch on Deadline

Hollywood’s Unions Had Their Finest Hour In The Year Of Pandemic

“We expect August to double in concert entertainment with the Banc of California Stadium re-opening, hosting Guns N’ Roses and multiple more events,” he said. “September will start our Broadway shows, such as Hamilton, and we want the public to know our crew at the Pantages Theatre is fully vaccinated to give the patrons that much more confidence in a safe return to a Broadway production.”

IATSE, he said, “has spent an enormous amount of time in crafting a safe set of guidelines to protect all those in production, reducing the risk of spreading this virus. We feel the County of Los Angeles will become the largest stop for public entertainment with the number of venues we have currently. IATSE Local 33 looks forward to the return, and to continue to serve Los Angeles with the best and safest entertainment experience for its patrons.”