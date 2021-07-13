‘I May Destroy You’ & Michaela Coel Score Nine Emmy Nominations For HBO & BBC

Michaela Coel’s blistering HBO and BBC series I May Destroy You has proved to be a hit with Television Academy voters, picking up nine Emmy Awards nominations.

The sexual assault survivor series, produced by Various Artists Limited and Coel’s FALKNA, has notched up recognition in major categories including best limited series, where it will do battle with the likes of Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit.

Furthermore, Coel herself is up for Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology, where she will face off with Brits Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kate Winslett (Mare of Easttown). It is Coel’s first Emmy nom, while she is also up for best director and writer for a limited series.

Elsewhere, Paapa Essiedu is nominated for Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology, while I May Destroy You features in behind-the-scenes categories including casting and music.

The nominations follow I May Destroy You dominating the BAFTA TV Awards, during which Coel triumphed in the leading actress, writer, and director categories. The show was also named best mini-series.

I May Destroy You’s continued accolades make its total snub at the Golden Globes earlier this year look even more ill-judged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA is currently overhauling its membership as it looks to improve diversity.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.

