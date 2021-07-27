Hulu Taps Former MTV Exec Dane Joseph To Bolster Unscripted Ranks

Hulu is expanding its unscripted team. The streamer has hired former MTV Entertainment Group exec Dane Joseph as director of unscripted series.

Joseph has spent the past four years at the ViacomCBS company, most recently as VP, Development for the MTV Entertainment Group, where he developed true crime series such as Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly and My True Crime Story for VH1 as well as My Celebrity Dream Wedding and True Life: First Time First Responders.

Prior to that, he was at Hot Snakes Media, where he created Your Husband is Cheating on Us for Bravo as well as developed series such as The Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns for Lifetime and Breaking Amish for TLC.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Dane to Hulu as we expand our offering of unscripted Original series,” said Belisa Balaban, head of Unscripted & Documentaries, Hulu Originals. “He has great creative instincts, as well as the skill, relationships and experience to execute at the highest level.”

“I am grateful to Belisa and Rob Mills for welcoming me aboard and entrusting me to deliver the highest quality unscripted programming for the Hulu audience,” added Joseph. “This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the unscripted team.”