Hudson Pacific, Blackstone To Build Sunset Glenoaks; Partners’ Fourth LA Studio Project Amid Spiking Demand For Sound Stages

Hudson Pacific and Blackstone are adding a fourth project to their Sunset Studios family, unveiling plans to build Sunset Glenoaks Studios amid a booming development market for sound stages.

The state-of-the-art, purpose-built location in Sun Valley is at 11070 W. Peoria Street, a 20-minute drive from Hollywood and ten minutes from Burbank. It will cover 240,000 square feet on over 10 acres with seven sound stages. Construction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 at a cost of $170-$190 million.

The Sunset Studios brand already includes three existing studios in Hollywood — Sunset Gower Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios and Sunset Las Palmas Studios — also jointly owned by Hudson Pacific and funds managed by Blackstone in a deal announced a year ago. Those three have 35 sound stages (1.2 million square feet).

Sunset Glenoaks’ film-and-TV ready stages will range from 15,000 to 21,000 square feet, all with 35 to 40-foot clear heights. Plans are for 120,000 square feet of stage-adjacent support space as well as offices with hillside views, a large mill (area where productions can construct sets), 450 parking stalls and generous truck loading.

Sunset Glenoaks’ design includes optionality to shoot on a virtual stage; a state-of-the-art power grid designed for LED lighting; and high-speed fiber connectivity with scalable Internet.

The partners said the operation will prioritize sustainability, health and wellness including EV charging stations, bike parking and showers, and will be 100% carbon neutral.

Victor Coleman, chairman-CEO of Hudson Pacific called Sunset Glenoaks “a perfect example of our long-term strategy with Blackstone to buy and transform existing facilities and to build new, state-of-the-art studios within Los Angeles and other high-priority production markets we’ve identified for expansion.”

He noted that demand in LA by leading content creators for top-notch, fully integrated sound stages and support space continues to significantly outpace supply.

Jacob Werner, senior managing director for Blackstone Real Estate, said Sunset Oaks is the first large-scale studio development in the last 20 years in the city. “This investment reflects both our high conviction in content creation, a space that is benefitting from strong, secular tailwinds, and our long-term commitment to the Los Angeles market. “