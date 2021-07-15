How To Watch The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony On TV & Streaming: NBC To Air Event 3 Times in 24 Hours

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on Friday, July 23 by NBC across all time zones. The network’s coverage starts at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT. It will also be streamed live on the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC Olympics will be creating a full day of Olympic programming on Friday, July 23 culminating in a primetime rebroadcast of the Opening Ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The primetime rebroadcast will also be available on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. See schedules below.

The NBC primetime coverage of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony will be replayed once again overnight, allowing viewers another opportunity to watch and creating a near 24 hour takeover of NBC.

The early live coverage will mark NBC’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. It will be followed by a special edition of Today with reaction and athlete interviews. NBC’s first-ever Olympic daytime show will then premiere on the opening Friday of the Games.

The NBC primetime rebroadcast of Tokyo Opening Ceremony will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that are the heart of the event. Primetime coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

This marks the first time NBC Olympics will broadcast an Opening Ceremony live in the morning. With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States, the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT.

JULY 23 TOKYO OLYMPICS SCHEDULE ON NBC, ET

JULY 23 TOKYO OLYMPICS SCHEDULE ON NBC, PT