Tamera Kissen Joins Cast Of New Line’s ‘House Party’ Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Tamera Kissen has signed on for New Line’s reimagining of House Party.

She joins previously announced cast members Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino and Bill Bellamy in the film, which The SpringHill Company is producing for HBO Max.

The original 1990 comedy watched as high schooler Christopher (Christopher “Kid” Reid) snuck out to his friend Peter’s (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party, for a wild night of music and fun.

Pic was a surprise box office hit for New Line, and is credited with helping launch hip-hop into the mainstream. It also launched the career of writer/director Reginald Hudlin, and those of actors Reid, Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

With the House Party remake, scripted by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, award-winning music video director Calmatic (“Old Town Road”) makes his feature directorial debut.

LeBron James is producing alongside his SpringHill partner, Maverick Carter. Pic’s exec producers include Reginald and Warrington Hudlin, and Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill.

Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing the project for New Line.

Kissen is a comedian, actor, influencer and model whose film credits include Lance Gross-starrer, Dutch. The actress’s small-screen credits include Fox’s Rosewood and six seasons of MTV’s Wild N’Out, in which she appeared opposite Nick Cannon.

She is represented by Tanith Hanson at 24/7 Management and Ariana Drummond at Kreative Approach Productions.