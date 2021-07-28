‘House Party’: Jacob Latimore To Co-Star In Reboot Of ’90s Comedy From New Line And SpringHill

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi star Jacob Latimore is set to co-star in New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. Latimore replaces Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who sources say recently left the project to focus on his mental well-being; insiders say the exit was supported by the studio and filmmakers. Latimore will now co-star opposite Tosin Cole, with award-winning music video director Calmatic helming in his feature debut.

SpringHill’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will exec produce along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing for the studio.

The beloved original House Party follows a high schooler (played by Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy’s (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night of antics, music and plenty of fun. The film was a surprise box office hit for New Line in 1990 and is credited with helping catapult hip-hop into the mainstream. The film also launched the career of writer-director Reginald Hudlin as well as of Reid, Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

Watch on Deadline

Latimore has been a rising star on the leading young-actor front following his breakthrough performance in the thriller Sleight. He is one of the stars of Showtime’s The Chi, created by Lena Waithe, which is currently in its fourth season. Next, he will co-star in Legendary’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel and is slated to shoot Panopticon alongside Shailene Woodley and Anthony Mackie in early 2022.

He is repped by CAA, Dean Bahat and Matthew Johnson at Ziffren Brittenham, and Tish Taylor at Brand Fetish Management.