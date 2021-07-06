‘House Of The Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey Join ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are set for recurring roles in House of the Dragon, HBO’s straight-to-series Game of Thrones prequel from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Alcok and Carey will play the young versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), respectively

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Alcock’s Young Princess Rhaenra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything — but she was not born a man.

Carey’s Young Alicent Hightower is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Alcock’s most recent television credits include Reckoning, Upright and The Gloaming. She’s repped by Management 360 in the U.S. and Shanahan Management in Australia

On the film side, Carey most recently portrayed young Diana in Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman and the young Anastasia in the live-action family comedy Anastasia. Her recent television credits include Casualty and Get Even. Carey is repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK, Grandview and UTA in the U.S.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal. The pilot script that landed the series order was written by Condal. He serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Greg Yaitanes co-executive produces. Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel round out the 10-episode series’ directing team.

Here are the previously announced cast and character descriptions:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” – Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower – The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon – A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria – Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.