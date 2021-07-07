‘House Arrest’ First Clip: Aleksey German Jr.’s Satirical Drama Screening In Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Section

Here’s the first clip from Russian helmer Aleksey German Jr.’s next title House Arrest, which is screening in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year.

The satirical drama follows David, a university professor who takes to social media to criticize his city’s administration. But instead of the mayor’s dodgy dealings being investigated, David is himself accused of embezzlement and placed under house arrest. Despite the overbearing surveillance, double-crossing acquaintances and growing media interest, David remains defiant and will not apologize. With the court case drawing ever nearer, does David have any hope of winning this battle against Goliath?

German Jr. has been a frequent fixture on the international festival circuit with Berlin Silver Bear winners Dovlatov and Under Electric Clouds and he won best director at the 2008 Venice Film Festival.

MK2 is handling worldwide sales for the title. Take a look at the exclusive clip above.