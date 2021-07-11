Hotel Maid Thwarts Potential Major League Baseball All-Star Game Massacre

Police have confiscated more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a hotel near Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, the site of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, thanks to a tip from an alert hotel maid.

The confiscation may have averted a potential mass shooting on the order of the Las Vegas massacre at a country music festival in 2017. A total of 61 people died in that incident when a gunman opened fire with high-powered weapons from a nearby hotel room.

In Denver, a housekeeper at the hotel called police after finding the weapons cache, according to ABC7 Denver. The Maven Hotel, the scene of the incident, is located just two blocks from the stadium where the game is to be held on Tuesday. It has a balcony overlooking the downtown area.

The weapons included 16 long guns, body armor, and ammo from the room. Three men and a woman were arrested and charged with weapons possessions. Three of the suspects were previous offenders, and three were also charged with intent to distribute drugs, the report said.

More ominous, one suspect has previously posted a cryptic Facebook message saying he would “go out in a big way,” according to the station’s report.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement Saturday night.