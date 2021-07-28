‘Horror Noire’: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash & Others Join Shudder Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James and Erica Ash are among 13 actors who have joined the cast of Shudder’s upcoming horror anthology series Horror Noire.

Horror Noire, a Shudder Original, will feature new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters. The anthology will feature six stories – “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown” and “Fugue State” — presented together as a two-hour film. Horror Noire premieres in October on Shudder.

Also joining the anthology series are Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel True, Tone Bell, Lavell Crawford, Tony Todd, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Lenora Crichlow.

Brandt and McIntyre will appear in “The Lake,” written by husband-and-wife writing duo Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due; James will appear in ”Daddy,” written by Victor LaValle ; Smith will appear in “Brand of Evil,” written by Ezra C. Daniels; Ash, Stormare, Bell and Crawford will appear in “Sundown,” written by Al Letson; Crichlow and Thomas will appear in “Bride Before You,” written by Shernold Edwards ; and Barrett, True and Todd will appear in “Fugue State,” written by Barnes and Due.

Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, author of Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, is consulting on the anthology. Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashlee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan will also consult. Horror Noire is produced by Swirl Films. Executive Producers include ID8 Multimedia’s Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley, in addition to Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films and Ron Robinson.