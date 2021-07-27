Hopper Penn & Brian D’Arcy James To Star In ‘The Rightway’ Short From Destry Spielberg And Owen King

EXCLUSIVE: Hopper Penn (Flag Day) and Brian D’Arcy James (Spotlight) have signed on to star in The Rightway, a short film from Destry Spielberg and Owen King, which will soon go into production in New York.

Writer/novelist King (son of prolific author Stephen King) penned the script for Spielberg’s second short. With the project, Spielberg continues to follow in the footsteps of her own famous father, director Steven Spielberg.

The Rightway‘s plot is being kept under wraps. We hear, though, that the short will take a deep dive into the world of conspiracy theorists.

Thruline Entertainment’s Josh Kesselman is producing, alongside Diane Krausz, Go Be One’s Gilana Lobel & Oliver Brooks, and Michael Pitt. Thruline’s Ruth Bornhauser is also on board as co-producer.

Penn will next appear opposite his sister Dylan Penn in Flag Day. The dramatic feature, directed by his Oscar-winning father Sean Penn, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. He is represented by Thruline and ICM.

James will soon star as Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story. He’ll also appear in Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye for Disney+. He is repped by Gersh and Thruline.

Spielberg previously directed a short film titled Rosie, which debuted in 2019. On the acting side, she just wrapped a role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, starring Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman and more. She is repped by Thruline.

King recently wrote on The Stand, a Paramount+ drama adapted from his father’s classic 1978 novel of the same name. He is repped by Thruline and The Pleshette Agency.