Hong Chau Joins Anya Taylor-Joy And Ralph Fiennes In Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Chau is set to join Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s dark comedy The Menu. Mark Mylod, who has played a major part in the success of HBO’s Succession, will direct. Adam McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

The film is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script. Searchlight’s SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

Best known for her critically acclaimed role in Downsizing, Chau has been busy is the top of the year recently wrapping production on Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale starring Brendan Fraser. She is currently Kelly Reichard’s next film Showing Up. She was recently seen in the limited series Watchmen for HBO as well as Amazon’s second season of Homecoming.

She is repped by by ICM Partners.

