‘History 101’ Set To Be Renewed By Netflix For A Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is poised to renew its bite-sized history show History 101 for a second season.

Netflix is yet to finalize a deal with UK producer ITN Productions, but Deadline understands that work is already underway on Season 2, which follows last year’s 10-part first season.

History 101 mixes archive footage and graphics to provide users with a bluffer’s guide to historical moments, human achievements, and social movements. The first season opened with a 20-minute history of the fast-food industry, while other episodes spotlighted subjects including AIDS, feminism, and robots.

The series makes use of ITN’s deep archive of material, drawn from 66 years of newsgathering. Season 1 was executive produced by Simon George, Bruce Kennedy, and Ian Russell.

ITN Productions continues to win business from Netflix, having produced Drug Lords for the streamer in the past.